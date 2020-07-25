A 25-year-old San Bernardino woman died on July 15, becoming the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in San Bernardino County. The woman had no underlying health conditions.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this young woman,” said S.B. County Acting Public Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “This devastating loss is a reminder that this virus can be deadly to anyone, regardless of age or medical history. We urge citizens of San Bernardino County to continue to take this virus seriously and abide by public health recommendations.”
Officials are saying that residents need to wear a face mask, practice physical distancing, and wash their hands frequently to help control the virus from spreading.
As of July 24, 372 county residents have died from COVID-19, including 35 from Fontana.
The San Bernardino woman's passing is a reminder that this virus can hit all ages. As of July 24, 43 percent of COVID-19 cases in S.B. County are those between the age of 20 and 39, and the median age of COVID-19 cases is 38 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.