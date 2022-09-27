The City of Fontana is inviting the youth of the community to be a part of the 2022 Dr. Charles Koehler Veterans Day Writing and Art Contest.
To enter the writing contest, persons must be under 18 years of age and submit an essay or poem of 250 words or less expressing "What Veterans Day Means to You.” The top three winners will receive a Visa gift card, will read their entry at the city’s Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11, and will be featured in the Fontana Herald News.
Participants eight years and under are invited to submit a drawing of "What a Veteran Means to You.” The top three winners will be featured in the Fontana Herald News and the event program and will be recognized by the City Council.
All entries are due by Friday, Oct. 21. Entries can be submitted by email to Events@Fontana.org or by mail to: City of Fontana Community Services Department, Attention: Special Events, 16860 Valencia Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335.
For more information, call (909) 349-6900.
