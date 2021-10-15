The City of Fontana is inviting the youth of the community to participate in the 2021 Dr. Charles Koehler Veterans Day Writing and Art Contest.
The top three winners of each contest will receive recognition at this year’s Veterans Day event, which will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
To enter the writing contest, a person must be under 18 years of age and submit an essay or poem of 250 words or less that answers the question: “What does Veterans Day mean to you?” The top three winners will receive a Visa gift card, read their entry at the Veterans Day celebration, and be featured in the Fontana Herald News.
Participants eight years and under are invited to submit a drawing of “What does a veteran mean to you?” The top three winners will be featured in the Fontana Herald News, be featured in the event program, and recognized by the City Council.
All entries are due by Monday, Nov. 1. Submit by email to: events@fontana.org or mail to: City of Fontana Community Services Department, Attention: Special Events, 16860 Valencia Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335.
For more information, call (909) 349-6900.
