The City of Fontana is inviting the youth of the community to participate in the 2020 Dr. Charles Koehler Veterans Day Writing and Art Contests.
The top three winners of each contest will be featured in the Fontana Herald News and will receive recognition at a Fontana City Council meeting.
To enter the writing contest, residents must be under 18 years of age and submit an essay or poem of 250 words or less on the topic of “What Veterans Day Means to Me." The top three winners of the writing contest will receive a Visa gift card.
Participants eight years and under are invited to submit a drawing of “What a Veteran Means to Me."
All entries are due Sunday, Nov. 1. Participants can submit by email at Events@Fontana.org, or by mail to: City of Fontana Community Services Department, Attention: Special Events, 16860 Valencia Avenue, Fontana, CA 92335.
For more information, contact (909) 349-6900.
