Fontana Unified School District will be holding Youth Symposium 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Almeria Middle School, 7723 Almeria Avenue.
FUSD is partnering with the University STEM Academy and the Riverside Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity for the event, which will provide workshops for both parents/guardians and students.
The Youth Symposium will allow students and parents within the community to explore topics primarily geared toward success in the future, as well as to educate participants in regard to resources, partnerships, college/career paths, and programs offered in FUSD.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all attendees.
Students can register at: https://bit.ly/31Vgteo.
For more information, call (909) 357-5350, ext. 31388.
