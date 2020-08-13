On Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, the founding pastor of Truth Tabernacle Apostolic Church, located at 18027 San Bernardino Avenue in Bloomington, went to his Heavenly Home.
Retired pastor Darnell D. Fletcher founded Truth Tabernacle at 9391 Cypress Street in 1974. When the church outgrew that location in 1984, he purchased five acres in Bloomington and started building a new church. Most of the construction was done by members of the church and Pastor Fletcher himself. In March of 1987 they had their first service and have remained there since.
Retired pastor, Darnell D. Fletcher was an old-fashioned Apostolic preacher and his whole life was the church. He also had a burden for the children and started Truth Tabernacle Christian Academy (T.T.C.A.) in January 1980, which continues under the leadership of his son-in-law and current pastor, Pastor Russell D. Frazier. Pastor Frazier still maintains the old-fashioned Apostolic beliefs at Truth Tabernacle today.
Our prayers are with Pastor Fletcher’s wife, Barbara, along with his three children: Tammy Frazier, Kimberly Genelli, and Darnell Fletcher, Jr., as well as their spouses, their children, and their grandchildren, along with all the members of Truth Tabernacle Church. Although we know, "For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain." Philippians 1:21. He will still sorely be missed.
