Daniel Sealy, 71 years old, of Fontana, passed away on May 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born to William Henry and Theresa Ann Sealy on May 15, 1949 in Rochester, New York.
Dan was married for 51 wonderful years to his beloved wife Bobbie Lee Sealy. They raised three children: Heather Sebrina Lee Sealy, Daniel William Sealy and Matthew Thomas Sealy, and have six grandchildren: Dylan Vansant; Chris Sealy; Faith, Annabella, Noah and Isaiah Sealy.
Dan served in the U.S. Navy and completed the difficult Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape military program for special operations personnel and bravely completed two tours in Vietnam.
For the following 50 years after his enlistment, Dan worked as an electrician, contractor and business owner and was a mentor to many apprentices coming up in the trade. He was an accomplished drummer and had a great appreciation for various genres of music.
There was nothing Dan enjoyed more than spending time with his family. He will be remembered for the loving husband, caring and protective father, and amazing grandfather that he was. Dan now lives on through his family and will forever be missed and cherished for the wonderful memories he leaves behind.
