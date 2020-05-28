Roberta “Bobbie” Faye Eichenberger, age 78, of Concordia, Kansas, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kansas.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1941 in South Gate, California to R.B. and Mary (Madding) Hewitt. Bobbie was a 1959 graduate of Fontana High School.
Bobbie remained in Fontana, where she began to raise her son, Robert. She met the love of her life, William "Bill" Eichenberger, while working at Kaiser Steel Credit Union. They married on June 13, 1973 and she welcomed his four children into her life. Bill also welcomed her son, Robert, and raised him as his own.
After working for Kaiser Steel for more than 20 years, Bill and Bobbie sold their home to travel and serve as campsite hosts all over the country. They travelled from Southern California to upstate New York, and everywhere in between, even into Canada. These would later become some of her fondest memories. Bill preceded her in death on June 13, 1997. Bobbie later moved to Concordia, Kansas to be near her son and grandchildren.
Roberta worked in Concordia at the Sunset Home for six years, Resource Center for two years and Senior Center for three years as an administrative assistant. She was a member of the First Christian Church and loved attending women's retreats, traveling the state to speak at events about her own faith journey, and spending time with her church family.
Roberta enjoyed crafts, painting, teaching ceramics classes, crocheting, making homemade gifts, collecting angels, and playing cards and games with friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Education was very important to her and she chose to pursue a college degree while in her 70s. She was very close to completing her associate degree in Business Administration.
She is survived by two step-children, Marilyn Fong, Vacaville, CA; Susan (Rudy) Gomez, Ontario, CA; four grandchildren, Michelle Evans (Keith), Junction City, KS; Sharon Taylor (Joshua), Clay Center, KS; Robert William Eichenberger (Kristi), Morganville, KS; Brandy Graham (David), Riley, KS; 14 step-grandchildren living throughout California and North Carolina: Ryan, Rhonda, and Randy Devault; Fred, Rudy, Johnny, and Daniel Gomez; Brad and Kevin Cremo; Allison Villalobos; Logan Fong; Christine Toki, Eric Eichenberger, Kimberly Hinds, and Rebecca Kenyon; many great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Margaret Rhoads, Beaumont, CA; Lynda Evans, Reno, NV; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, R.B. and Mary; her husband, Bill; infant twins, Patricia and Pamela; infant son, Raymond Scott; son, Robert Eichenberger; step-son, William "Bill" Eichenberger; step-daughter, Cheryl DeVault; and step-grandson, Ricky DeVault.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home in Concordia with Dwight Whitead officiating. Interment will be at a later time in the Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home in Concordia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Concordia Senior Citizen Center in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.chaputbuoy.com.
