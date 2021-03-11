A.C. Phillips, 80, of Fontana, passed away 1/22/21 as a result of heart failure.
A.C. was a resident of Fontana for more than 65 years. After serving in the military, he went to work for Kaiser Steel and later ran his own hay business.
He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa and Tina, and his six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice.
Memorial services will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington on March 22. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by graveside service.
Commented