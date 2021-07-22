Alan Thomas Fowlkes of Santa Clara, Utah, 88, passed away peacefully in his home on June 27, 2021 due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
Alan was first and foremost a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and son.
Born April 19, 1933 to William Belmont Fowlkes of Tennessee and Frances Laverne Wolfcale of Ohio, he grew up in the foothills of Upland, California. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Ruth Housel, and they were married 64 years.
Alan served honorably in the Korean War, and served as a police officer, reaching the rank of Lieutenant, in Fontana until his retirement.
In 1975, Alan and his wife, Janet, joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Fontana. He served in many capacities in the church and he truly appreciated the many opportunities he had to serve and the good friends that he made.
In 1996, he and his wife, Janet, moved to Santa Clara, Utah and enjoyed many years together. Janet preceded him in death on Oct. 18, 2016.
He is also preceded in death by his parents William and Frances Fowlkes of Bloomington and his brother William Fowlkes of San Bernardino.
Alan is survived by his two daughters, Terra (Derek) Mulliner of Santa Clara, Utah and Linda (Layne) Felton of Hailey, Idaho; a brother, Richard (Gerda) Fowlkes of Santa Clara, Utah; seven grandchildren; and 14 ½ great-grandchildren.
He will always be remembered for his big heart and generous nature.
A graveside memorial with military honors will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Santa Clara, Utah Cemetery. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow.
