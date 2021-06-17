Albert R. Pina Jr. was born on April 7, 1935 and left this physical world on June 1, 2021.
He was the eldest of seven children. Albert was a veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean War.
During his 31 years of service to the International Association of Machinists, he devoted himself to workers' rights as a business representative and later a Grand Lodge rep. His passion led him to march alongside Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta and Edward James Olmos.
Albert's legacy continues with his wife of 46 years Maria E. Pina, their three children Sara Gomez, Ernesto Pina, and Jeannie Clark, and seven grandchildren (Melissa Martinez, Druid Clark, Xochiquetzal Clark, Carlos Gomez, Aurelius Clark, Zamyr Clark and Sakura Clark). He has six surviving children from previous marriages: Ronnie Pina, Albert Pina Jr., Alice Espindola, Angie Hardesty, Linda Pina, Norma Pina, 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Albert R. Pina Jr. may not be with us in physical form but as we all know, Energy can NOT be created nor destroyed, just transformed and so with that in mind, my Dad will forever be with each and every one of us.
Services were scheduled at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, 92503 on July 5, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. for final viewing, July 6 at 9 a.m. for services and internment will follow, and 11 a.m. for final resting place at the Riverside National Cemetery.
Commented