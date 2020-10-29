Oct. 2, 1995 - Oct. 16, 2020
Alex was born on Oct. 2, 1995, to Chilo and Margaret Barrientos. He was taken from us by a tragic car accident on Oct. 16, 2020.
Alex was a beloved son, grandson, nephew, brother and friend and father of two boys.
Alex was known for his beautiful smile, charisma, and his loving personality that touched the lives of those around him. He was always happy, always smiling, and he loved life, he loved his family. Alex also loved playing (softball) baseball and dedicated his life to the Lord! He also loved hanging out with his brothers and his Mom and Dad. He was also a hard worker in the Carpenters Union.
He is survived by his parents, Chilo and Margaret; brothers, David, Andy, Jimmy Chilo and Anthony; two boys, Noah and Kevin; and girlfriend Beverly. He is also survived by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Alex, we love you so much and we are going to miss you badly and can’t wait to see you again.
