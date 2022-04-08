Alfred John Lozano Sr., 65 years old, of Fontana, passed away on March 26, 2022 in San Bernardino.
He was born March 22, 1957 to Lawrence and Angelina Lozano in San Bernardino.
Alfred attended Fontana High School. He went on to attend Cement Mason Apprenticeship Trade School.
Alfred was blessed to have met Sandra Rita Martinez. Together, the pair celebrated 44 years of marriage. Alfred and Sandra were blessed with their children Anna and Alfred Jr.
Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Alfred knew that he loved being with his family. Planning family trips and playing with his grandchildren kept Alfred young. He and the grandkids enjoyed flying kites. Alfred liked to try his luck at the casino with family and friends.
Alfred made time to help family, friends and neighbors with whatever they needed. He was their personal handyman.
Alfred will be remembered by all who knew him. He is lovingly survived by his wife Sandra Lozano; daughter and son-in-law Anna and Carlos Orosco; son and daughter-in-law Alfred Jr. and Christina Lozano; four grandchildren, Aiden, Liam, Sophia and Maddox; and siblings Larry, Richard, Teresa and Manny. Alfred is preceded in death by his father Lawrence Lozano in May of 2013.
Visitation hours will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 12 at Ingold Funeral and Cremation, with the funeral beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington.
