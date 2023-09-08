Alice “Jeanne” Shearer, 95, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 30, 2023 in Kingman.
She was born to Alice May and Charles Martz on Jan. 25, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Alice met and married her husband of 20 years, William “Bill” Shearer.
Alice attended Chaffey College and received her bachelor’s degree from University of Redlands. She was a registered nurse and dedicated 40 years to the patients of Kaiser Permanente. Alice held the position of nurse supervisor for 28 years. She also worked at In-N-Out for eight years.
Alice loved bowling, golfing, knitting and needlepoint. She was also an avid football fan and only cheered for one team — the Steelers!
Alice is lovingly survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jeanne and Wade Cochran and daughter-in-law Chris Shearer; three grandchildren, Jerry (Brenda), Wendy (Jeff) and Jaime; and five great-grandchildren, Christopher, Kevin, Logan, Wyatt, and Jenna.
She is preceded in death by her parents Alice and Charles Martz; husband Bill Shearer; son Jerry Shearer; and sister Penny Kasiner.
Services for Alice will be held at Ingold Funeral and Cremation on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., with burial following at Green Acres Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.
