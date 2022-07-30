(4-1-1933 to 6-28-2022)
Alicia Garza Ybarra (Licha) passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 89.
She was preceded in death by her parents Esiquio Ybarra and Eluteria Ybarra Garza. Margarito Gomez, Ramiro Munoz, Raymond Robledo. Brothers: Augustien Ybarra, Ralph Ybarra Gilbert Garcia. Sister: Gloria Garcia. Daughters: Janie Munoz Eva Munoz. Son: Joe Mena Robledo. Grandsons: Andy Rodriguez, Jerry Robledo. She leaves behind a Brother: Lupe Vasquez. Sisters: Elida Cueva, Erma Garcia. Six Children: Fernando Gomez, Javier (Maria) Gomez, Ilda (John) Rodriguez, Ramiro (Donna) Munoz, Raymond (Liz) Munoz, Dora (Don) David. She had 23 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.
She moved from Texas to Fontana in 1960 and worked at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fontana for 15 years in housekeeping in 1978. She loved planting flowers and going on her last $5 (HaHa) to the casino, and most of all spending lots of time with all her family and friends. She will be missed dearly and keep her in your prayers.
Her last wish was not to have a service or burial, rather she wanted to be cremated.
