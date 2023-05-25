If any words could appropriately sum up a man of vast amazing qualities, it would be “Family Man.” Alvin loved his family and his family loves him! He has always been the quiet pillar of strength for his family.
He met his beautiful wife Sandy Sonsteng (Freeburg) when he was 22 and she was 16 and they have been the epitome of partnership since. Their love and marriage has been one to write in the books. He and Sandy raised three beautiful children: Reneé Kakuska (Steve), Linda Chipman (Mark) and Scott Sonsteng (Carol), who Alvin was an amazing father, role model and hero to for more than 60 years.
And for 37 years, Alvin (Papa) was such a beautiful force in his seven grandchildren’s lives, Joshua Kakuska (Zalina), Megan Sonsteng (Hector), Anna Sexton (Timothy), Melanie Sonsteng-Person (Jeffrey), Adam Kakuska (Kaylyn), Emily Kakuska, and Brett Chipman (Megan). He was at every sporting event he could be, always asking about their interests and when some of them moved away, he always knew the weather where they were.
Alvin and Sandy were also blessed with seven great grandchildren, (Holden, Locksley, Braxton, Augie, Sophie, Van, Adrie) and two on the way. He loved to spend time with them and catch up on their milestones.
Alvin is loved by so many. He and his wife Sandy had many good friends that they made at a group called Marriage Encounter. Those friends kept up with one another consistently over the years; they raised their children and grandchildren together. Those friends were family to his family and he and Sandy were family to theirs.
Throughout the years, Al loved traveling with his family and camping, they had a membership at Mountain Lakes and spent so much time there making memories with their children and grandchildren.
He loved his Norwegian heritage and talking about his boyhood in Minnesota; in fact, he is still currently subscribed to his local newspaper.
Alvin also served in the Navy and was a veteran. Alvin was a master of maps and loved looking out for the best and safest route. Alvin also loved bird watching, and studying trees and tinkering in his yard with lots of saved household knickknacks. He was a book of knowledge; if he didn’t know the answer, he would find the answer. He knew every bird and tree and leaf.
Alvin was a quiet man, but when he spoke, it went without saying that those around him listened to his love and wisdom. Our pillar of strength and security! Alvin has been surrounded by so much love that he also radiated to those around him! He is already so very missed!
