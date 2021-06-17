Alwyn Henry Dohrn, 72, of Lake Havasu, Arizona passed away on May 8, 2021 in Long Beach.
He was born on June 13, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to Lorraine Dohrn. Growing up, he had three siblings: Richard Dohrn, Mary Ellen Blum, and Kimberly Gonzalez.
In 1965, Alwyn joined the United States Marine Corps and achieved the rank of Private First Class during his four years of service. During his time in the Marines, Alwyn would receive a medal in National Defense as well as a medal of recognition during his time in Vietnam. After serving in the Marines, Alwyn would work as a truck driver transporting various cargo. Alwyn loved to spend most of his time at the river, either fishing or boating. He also enjoyed shooting guns, keeping his own personal collection.
Alwyn is survived by his son, Rick Dohrn, as well as two grandchildren, Ricky Dohrn and Gavin Dohrn. He is predeceased by his loving mother, Lorraine.
A visitation for Alwyn will be held on June 24 at 4 p.m. at Ingold Funeral and Cremation, Fontana, with a funeral mass to be followed on June 25 at 10 a.m. at Blessed John 23rd Catholic Church. A rite of committal will be held after the service at Riverside National Cemetery at noon.
Alwyn is fondly remembered and loved by his family, and we thank him for his service.
