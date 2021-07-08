March 4, 1941 - June 18, 2021
Anna Mae Gibson Watts, age 80, passed away at her home in Fontana with family at her side after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Anna was born in Indiana to Harry J. and Mabel M. Gott Gibson. Anna's family moved to Fontana in 1956, where she graduated from Fontana High School in 1959.
Anna worked all her life in various jobs, the Sun Telegram, Kaiser Steel, and ending with the last 32 years as a health assistant for the Fontana Unified School District and was honored as classified employee of the year. She was the treasurer for the Fontana school district's Children's Service Fund until she retired on March 31, 2021.
Anna was an active member of the Sons of Italy, Italian Catholic Federation, and the Fontana High School Reunion Committee. Anna was also woman of the year with the Elks and Sons of Italy. She was unstoppable as a volunteer in the community. Anna lived a full life and loved her family and friends.
Her husband Richard "Dick" Watts predeceased her after sharing 50 years of dancing, boating and RVing.
Anna is survived by daughters Peggy (Richard) and Pamela, grandchildren Jack, Richard, Nicholas and Kevin, great-grandson Austin, sisters Billie (Roy) and Audrey, beloved nieces, nephews and extended family, along with many longtime friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday, July 13 at Green Acres Memorial Park and Mortuary, 11715 Cedar Avenue, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. with reception to immediately follow.
She will be greatly missed.
