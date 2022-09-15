Annie Elizabeth Brown passed away on Sept. 1, 2022 in the city of Fontana.
Annie was born in San Bernardino on April 17, 1955 to father, C.W. Brown, and mother, Elva Nelliemarie Brown. Annie grew up with siblings, Robert, Stormy, Gail, Walter, Dolores and Cynthia.
Annie graduated from Fontana High School in 1973. Annie was very driven and worked different jobs throughout the years. The different type of jobs she took on expanded her skills in the workforce.
Throughout her years Annie met and married the love of her life, Michael Skinner, on July 2, 1977 in Fontana. Unfortunately, Michael passed away in 2012 and Annie never married again.
Although Annie never had children of her own, she loved children. Her nieces and nephews recognized her as the fun aunt. Her nieces and nephews were her pride and joy. One of her nephews in particular, Traevion Turner, the rest of the family knows him as Woody, was what most could call the second love of her life. Nobody even had words to express how much she loved Woody. Woody gave Annie true love and joy.
As much as Annie loved her family, she also showed love and appreciation for her friends. Anyone who was lucky enough to befriend Annie could see and feel the amount of love and respect she held for them. She was very good to her friends and she was truly loved by them.
Family members remember Annie as being an easy-going lady with a touch of excitement. Full of life and jubilancy, Annie will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
A service of remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at Fontana Mortuary, located at 8030 Mango Avenue in Fontana.
Annie will be forever missed. Your family loves you, Annie.
Commented