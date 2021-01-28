Aug. 5, 1959 - Jan. 5, 2021
Anthony (Tony) Cappiello was born in Torrance, California to John Peter Cappiello and Mary Margaret Cappiello on Aug. 5, 1959. He was a victim of a fatal car accident on Jan. 5, 2021.
Tony graduated from Fontana High School in 1977. He continued his education at Chaffey Community College. During high school, he started his lifelong career in the grocery store industry in the Inland Empire.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Cappiello.
He is survived by his children, Nicholas Cappiello and Tiffany (Julian Camarillo) and his grandchildren, Autumn, Hope, and Julian Jr. Camarillo. He is also survived by longtime partner Margie Klinefelter and her children/grandchildren Steve Klinefelter, Danielle Klinefelter (Josh York), Tristan, Madison and Keily Witty.
Tony is survived by his five siblings, Theresa Cappiello, John A. Cappiello, Mary and Marty Milroy, Cecilia Gabrielson and Cathy and Ed Smolenski. Tony loved his large Irish Italian Catholic family. He was a loving uncle to eight nieces/ nephews and also eight great nieces/nephews.
Tony was an accomplished "handy man" and found joy in helping family/friends. He loved working on cars with our neighbor, David. He was passionate about sports and a faithful fan to the L.A. Dodgers, L.A. Lakers, Kansas City Chiefs and Fontana High School Softball. Tony will be missed by all who knew him.
Services are pending due to COVID-19.
