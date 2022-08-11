Anthony “Tony” Pejack, 87, died Aug. 3, 2022, in Yucaipa.
Tony was born Sept. 30, 1934, in Johnstown, Pa., He graduated from Johnstown High School in 1953. Tony went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
After serving in the military, Tony utilized his GI Bill to earn a teaching degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He went on to earn a master’s degree from Azusa Pacific University.
In 1960, while in Pennsylvania, Tony was recruited by the Fontana Unified School District. He drove across the country to begin a 34-year career with FUSD, serving as a teacher and coach at West Randall Elementary, Fontana Junior High and Fontana High School, before retiring in 1994.
Tony was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He sported black and gold wherever he went.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Victoria Pejack; siblings Eugene Pejack and Sidney Pejack; sons Tony and Rick Pejack; daughter Chloe Dakis and granddaughter Katie Grisafe.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Valerie (MacCharles) Pejack; daughters Jane (Mike) Rodriguez, Lora (Nick) Grisafe, Jill (John) Castanon, Patsy (Terry) Bell; and son Mark (Mendy) Jiannino. He was known affectionately as Pap to 22 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, family friends.
A private celebration of life will be held in the near future.
