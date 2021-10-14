Auburn was beautiful, smart, kind and amazing. She had an incredible spirit and a warm loving heart that touched so many lives. Her animated personality, playful ways and smile were infectious. She was extraordinary and unique, just her presence of beauty and compassion found a special place in the hearts of all that knew her.
Most of all, she loved and adored her children. They are what lit the flame within her. If you were lucky enough to witness when she gazed into the faces of her children, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you. She will truly be missed. She’s not just a memory but an everlasting bond within us.
She was a wonderful daughter to Lorri Cruz and No. 1 to Papa Efrain Cruz. A devoted loving mother to James Carpenter III, Andrew Carpenter and Ezekiel Acosta. An amazing warm-hearted sister to Janell Reid, James Reid, Jeremiah Stevens and Briana Holmes. A compassionate and caring aunt to Jacob Rivas and Charlie Reid-Holmes. A wonderful niece and a gift of joy to Uncle Richard Reid. Cherished by Mama Rachel Nava and Sis Raquel Chavez. A true friend to her best friends Tiffeny Cleveland, Nicole Pineda and Laura Siggins. And loved by countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Rest In Peace our sweet Angel.
If anyone is so inclined, the family asks that any donations be made to https://bit.ly/3o7Nr8C
