Barbara Brown was born on March 16, 1931 in Fort Worth, Texas to Leonard and Eula Clark. They moved to Bishop, Ca. where they lived until their house washed away in a flood. They moved to Fontana in the 1940s prior to the opening of Kaiser Steel, where Leonard was to be employed.
Barbara went to Fontana Junior High School and then to Chaffey High School. Fontana High School hadn't been built yet. She then pursued a career as a cosmetologist, passing the California State board test, and worked as a beautician in Riverside, cutting hair and doing perms.
She was engaged to a Marine Sergeant, Harold Brown in 1957, and they had two sons, Harlan Brown of Fontana and Alan Brown of Oakland, Ca. Barbara decided to be a stay-at-home mom like the Kool-Aid lady, cooking and baking all types of pies, cakes, desserts, and breads. Barbara could always seem to make the best of any situation, keeping us kids in line and taking us places in the summer.
Barbara had two grandchildren, Harold Brown and Anna Sonsteng Brown. Barbara died of natural causes on July 4, 2020 in Glendora, Ca., where she lived at El Dorado Oaks, an assisted living facility for seniors.
Service was scheduled for Aug. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
