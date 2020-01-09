Barbara Jay passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 5, 2019, at the age of 83.
Barbara was born to Joseph and Margarita Razmic in Pittsburgh (Homestead), Pennsylvania on May 17, 1936. She graduated from Homestead High School in 1954.
Barbara was a resident of Fontana for 35 years. Barbara worked in the banking industry, including Security Pacific and Glendale Federal Banks. But the vast majority of these years, Barbara served our community at the Fontana Branch of Redlands Federal Savings and Loan. Barbara was also a former employee of the Fontana Unified School District.
Barbara retired in 2001 to Sun City, California where she served her community providing home care and assistance services to the elderly for Cambrian Home Care Services.
While residing in Fontana, Barbara was an active member of our community with various organizations, including: the Order Sons Of Italy – Joanne Coccia Lodge, the Fontana Slovene Hall, and the Moose Lodge.
While residing in Sun City, Barbara was an active member of the Sun City Homeowners Association, AARPS, and the Lake Elsinore Elks Lodge (Lodge #2591), where she recently received her 15-year service pin.
During Barbara’s last 15 years, she loved all the time she had with her partner, Art Girard. Barbara and Art travelled the United States together, visiting friends, going to military and family reunions, and vacationing. Barbara and Art truly loved each other, and their love grew stronger every day they were together.
Barbara loved, and was a servant to, God. She attended St. Joseph’s Church, Fontana (1966-2001) and St. Vincent Ferrara Church, Sun City (2001-2019).
Barbara loved her entire family very much, and she will be very deeply missed by her entire family.
She is survived by her three children, Mark Slowik, Matt Slowik and Terry (Randy) Mayes; grandchildren Jason (Sandra) Slowik, Tyler Mayes, and Amanda Azar (Danny Chicas); great grandchildren Jaidan Slowik and Jackson Chicas; and her loving partner Art Girard.
Visitation service will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park and Mortuary, 11715 Cedar Avenue, Bloomington, CA 92316 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park and Mortuary at noon on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
A gathering of friends and family will take place at the American Legion Hall, 16767 Spring Street, Fontana, CA 92335 immediately following the service.
Note: Flowers may/should be sent directly to Green Acres Memorial Park and Mortuary. Any questions relative to flowers, please contact Matt Slowik at 909-329-9348.
