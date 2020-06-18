Barbara Blower, known to her Florida family as “CB,” passed away peacefully at home in Tallahassee, Florida, on June 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS.
Barbara was born in Fontana on April 14, 1953 to JD and Betty Rowland. She graduated from Fontana High School in 1971. Prior to her illness, Barbara worked as an office manager at Fat Boy Drywall in Tallahassee. Barbara was happily committed to Michael Cipriano for 22 years. She had a wonderful life in Tallahassee, where she enjoyed riding with Michael and the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club. She loved her Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets MC family.
Barbara is survived by her life partner, Michael Cipriano (Tallahassee, FL), son Christopher Blower (Redding, CA), daughter Melissa Arroway {Chris} (Placentia, CA), 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her sister Glinda Leeper (Bloomington, CA), sister Janie Rowland (Cresson, TX), and brother Jimmy Rowland (San Bernardino, CA).
Barbara will be remembered as the life of the party with her holiday outfits that included a tutu and flashing lights. She touched many lives and will be remembered by all that knew her.
Her Florida family, which included many nonbiological brothers and sisters, was able to celebrate her on Saturday, June 6, while she was still with us. She had the best time and enjoyed all the visitors. There will be a celebration of life in California in the near future.
The family has asked that donations be made to the ALS Foundation in lieu of flowers or food.
