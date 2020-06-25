On June 19, 2020, Ben Tumminello passed away at his family home in Fontana.
He was 91 years old, born in Los Angeles, and had been a resident of Fontana for more than 53 years.
After more than 20 years of working at Kaiser Steel, Ben retired and then spent most of his time dealing with antiques, which was one of his favorite hobbies. Ben also liked going to the casino to play poker, where he had made lots of friends over the years.
Unfortunately his wife of 52 years, Patricia, and his oldest daughter, Gina Calkins, have passed away, but Ben is survived by his sister, Angela Bernard, his daughter and son in law, Michelle and Ron Anderson, his grandsons, Kurtis Bealer and his fiance, Amanda Rodriguez, and Douglas Calkins and his wife Kimber, and his granddaughter, Amanda (Mandy) Calkins.
At the Resurrection Cemetery in Montebello, there will be a private gathering on June 30 at 1 p.m.
