On Jan. 3, 2021 at the age of 63, Bernie succumbed to complications of COVID-19, and reunited with his parents Siriaco and Emilia Flores in eternal life.
He was the eldest brother of his five siblings Gloria, Juanita, Beatrice, Eduardo, and Jessica. With his former wife Esther Venegas they had three children: Bernabe “Junior” Flores, Francisca “Kika” Flores, and Monica Flores. Together they gave him a total of 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Bernie grew up in Fontana and spent the last 20 years in Riverside with his girlfriend Virginia Marquez, who he considered his “rock” and wife. He free lanced in construction, and most of his knowledge and wisdom was self taught. Bernie’s hard work and ethics served him well in his line of work, as he was always recognized by being promoted to supervisor.
Bernie had a talent for a listening ear and words of wisdom. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He lived a simple existence in his own way, and kept to himself. He enjoyed working on classic cars, but mostly loved to cruise in them.
Graveside funeral will be at Green Acres Cemetery at the Garden of Apostles on Feb. 1 at noon.
