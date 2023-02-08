Aug. 13, 1928 – Jan. 14, 2023
Beth was born in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin on Aug. 13, 1928. She was the only child of Chester and Joyce Wood Robertson. She graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School on June 4, 1946, in a class of 98 students. She married her beloved, John on Aug. 21, 1948, then completed a Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in Home Economics Education at Stout Institute in Menomonie, Wisconsin on June 2, 1950. After having a family she continued her education and earned a Master of Science Degree in Guidance from Stout State University on her birthday, Aug. 13, 1965.
Beth and John had four children: John, Jeff, Lisa Goldney, and Lori (Shawn) Kelly; seven grandchildren: Mercedes (Randy) Rawson, Sean Goldney, Andrew (Rebecca) Yount, Anna (Andy) Stimpson, Sara (Nick) Harman, Peter (Kim) Kelly, and Amy (Jesse) Hoye; and 11 great-grandchildren: Rose, Grace and Paul Rawson, Evie, Henry, Lucy, Margo and Walter Harman, Shawn and Naomi Kelly, and Ayla Hoye.
Beth is preceded in death by her parents, her son Jeff, and her husband, John.
Beth was a dedicated wife and mother. She was a caring friend who was committed to her friends, her church and several service organizations, including the Highland Women’s Club and Bonnes Meres, an auxillary for the Children’s Fund.
She taught Consumer Science at Fontana High School for nearly 40 years. She loved her work, her students and her colleagues.
Beth and John lived almost every summer at Robertson’s Cottages, a lovely resort in the woods on Sawyer Harbor in Sturgeon Bay. She loved being in the woods and enjoyed the many guests who returned yearly. After retirement, John and Beth were able to spend more time together there.
Beth was a proud member of the Highland Congregational Church. She and John became members in 1954. She was a dedicated volunteer, offering her culinary and sewing skills whenever they were required. Beth made a positive impact on many lives. She was a source of encouragement to her friends and family. Those who knew her were fortunate to have her as a part of their lives.
Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Highland Congregational Church, 3606 Atlantic Avenue, Highland at 11 a.m., with a luncheon reception to follow.
Donations in her memory may be made to Highland Congregational Church, Highland Women’s Club Scholarship Fund, Shiloh Moravian Church, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin or the Door County Land Trust.
