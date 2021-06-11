Betty Ann Rugel was born on July 25, 1932 in Brazilton, Kansas to Anna (née Setina) and Frank Rugel. She was their second child and only daughter.
She grew up in Southeast Kansas, with her father working for the ATSF railroad. She earned her junior college degree after high school and worked for Sinclair Oil as a stenographer. When her father retired from the Santa Fe railroad in the early 1960s, the entire family relocated to Southern California.
Originally living in Glendale, Betty Ann met future husband Charles Butsch at a dance at the KSKJ Hall in Rialto. They married on Dec. 31, 1966 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fontana. After marrying, Betty Ann moved to Riverside, where she and Charles celebrated the birth of their first child, Carol Ann in 1968. After relocating to Fontana later that year, they welcomed two sons, Charles “Chuck” in 1969 and Frank in 1971.
Betty Ann was a devoted wife and mother. She worked for the Fontana Unified School District until her retirement. After losing her husband of 46 years Charles in 2013, she remained strong and as her own health faltered, she spent the last two years of her life in the love and care of her son Chuck and his wife DeDe. She passed away suddenly on June 6, 2021, after living life on her own terms.
She was preceded in death by her parents Anna and Frank Rugel, brother Francis Rugel, and husband Charles Butsch. She leaves behind her three children, daughter Carol Ann Nizzi (partner Marcel Verheijen), sons Charles “Chuck” Butsch (and his wife Doria “DeDe”) and Frank Butsch, and her loving grandchildren Lucas Nizzi, Ashley Rubio and Alvin Rubio. Betty Ann loved and was loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Services will be private.
