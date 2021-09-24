Dec. 8, 1985 -- Aug. 31, 2021
Breanna Lorene Gonzales of Bloomington was called home Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. She was 35 years old.
Born December 8, 1985, in Santa Maria, California, Breanna grew up on the Central Coast. She attended Lighthouse Christian School in Arroyo Grande, graduating valedictorian in 2004. She attended Allan Hancock College and held various jobs throughout the years, but her proudest accomplishments were being wife and partner in ministry with her husband, David, who was her childhood sweetheart. They were married on Oct. 7, 2006, and from this union they were blessed with Jayden and Kaylee.
Breanna deeply loved her family, friends and her church family and was always willing to go the extra mile and do it with a smile.
A singer from childhood, she began singing in church at a very young age and later played the piano in chapel and church services. Breanna’s musical talents blessed many, touching hearts with her vibrant, anointed song.
Breanna is survived by her husband, David, her children, Jayden and Kaylee, her mother, Paula, and her husband Kory Fuller, her dad, James Hubbard, her brother, Jared Hubbard, her sister, Kendra, and her husband Daniel Figueroa, her father, Alex Yracheta, her grandmothers, Ruth Smith, and Dolores and her husband Mike Cartoscelli, her mother-in-law, Martha Gonzales, brothers in laws, Paul and wife Laura Gonzales, and Matthew Gonzales, her sister-in-law, Leanna, and husband Josh Fryer. And by numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Breanna is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jack and Patsy Arnold; father-in-law, David P Gonzales; and cousin, Sheree Wilder.
Her love, laughter and voice are forever imprinted on our hearts.
Celebration of Full Life Service will be held at Family Worship Center, 851 A Mount Vernon, Colton on Sept. 25 at noon.
