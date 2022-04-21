Brendon Micheal Volk, 21 years old, Victorville, passed away on March 29, 2022 in Victorville.
He was born October 11, 2000 to Jayde and Michelle Volk in Fontana.
Brendon graduated from Murrieta Canyon Academy. He went on to work at the Big Lots warehouse in Apple Valley.
Brendon was 11 when he met MarisaJane Guerrero, and blessed to announce their beloved daughter Athena Bren Volk who is expected in June, 2022.
Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Brendon knew that he loved being with his family and friends. Brendon was an outdoors fanatic who loved to hike and swim. He treasured his beloved teams the Cowboys and Angels. He played football and basketball with his nieces, nephews, and cousins. His favorite thing to do above all else was hang out with his family.
Brendon will be remembered by all who knew him.
He is lovingly survived by his parents Jayde and Michelle Volk; brothers: Christopher, Daniel, and Elias Volk: and his expected beloved daughter Athena Bren Volk.
Brendon will be truly missed.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Fontana.
Visitation for family and friends was held at 12:30 p.m. on April 19 at Ingold Funeral and Cremation in Fontana.
