Carlos Amaton passed away on Feb. 27, 2023. Born on Nov. 16, 1951, he was 71 years old.
Carlos is survived by his children, Andreana Amaton, Vanessa Amaton and Miguel Amaton and a granddaughter, Kiera Canchola.
The surviving family also includes his mother, Lucrecia Amaton, and four brothers, Fernando Amaton, Arturo Amaton, Leonardo Amaton and Alejando David Amaton. His three sisters are Christina Mejia, Rebeca Gay and Marta Elena Amaton. Carlos enjoyed a “tribe” of 21 nieces and nephews, 22 great-nieces and nephews along with two great-great nephews. Carlos was preceded in death by his father, Carlos Amaton Sr.
Carlos was a 1970 graduate of Fontana High School and excelled in sports, having won an IFC Wrestling Championship in his senior year. He continued with life by working in the roofing industry for many decades.
Carlos enjoyed life and demonstrated it by his love of music, both by listening to it and by playing his guitar. Carlos also loved the outdoors and enjoyed backpacking trips to the High Sierras with friends and family. He was content eating his crispy tortillas with salt, cookies, chips and sipping his cup of tea.
Carlos will be most remembered for his spirituality and love for God, as this heart felt appreciation formed qualities and determination that will be missed by family and all who knew him in the many congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Memorial services were scheduled for March 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2627 W Mill Street, San Bernardino.
