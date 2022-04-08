Cathy Lynn Ritchey, 70, of Fontana passed away on March 13, 2022. She was born on April 30, 1951 in Waterloo, Iowa to Fredrick Wilcox and Majel Miller. Growing up she had four siblings: Bill, Fredrick Craig, Jr., Beverly and Sandra.
Cathy would meet and marry the love of her life, Wayne Ritchey, and together they shared 39 wonderful years of marriage until his tragic passing in 2008. Together, they had two beautiful daughters: Rebecca Ritchey and Amber Ritchey.
Cathy would go back to college and earn her certification in Hotel Food Service Management. She worked as a food service kitchen operator for the Fontana Unified School District for 17 years. Her daughters fondly remember that after serving 700 students their lunches every day, Wayne would be the one to cook and handle dinner for their family. Cathy loved playing Bingo, working with the Fontana Santa program for many years. During the COVID-19 pandemic she started doing diamond art and completed about 300 notebooks that she gave some out to friends and family. At Christmas time she also did diamond art Christmas cards to mail to some family and friends. She enjoyed country music, with Luke Bryan being her current favorite country singer. She went to many concerts with her daughter Rebecca. During the NASCAR season she would watch the races with Rebecca and even sometimes go out to Auto Club Speedway to help with the NASCAR Foundation for many years. Her favorite NASCAR driver by far was Jeff Gordon, who she was able to meet two times. After Jeff retired in 2015, she started to follow Kevin Harvick. Cathy was also the president of SOAR (Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees).
Cathy is survived by her two beautiful daughters, Rebecca and Amber, as well as her brother Fred. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Wayne, her brother Bill, and sisters Beverly and Sandra.
A service of remembrance for Cathy will be held on Friday, April 15 at noon at Fontana Mortuary, 8030 Mango Avenue, Fontana, with a pastor service at 1 p.m. At a later time, Cathy will be reunited with Wayne at Green Acres Memorial Park.
