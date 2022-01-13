Jan. 13, 1940 - Dec. 22, 2021
Charles passed peacefully from this earth surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife (Clara Lopez), son (Charles Jr.), daughter (Andrea Lopez), brothers (Alex Lopez, Sr and Robert Lopez, Sr), sisters (Lucy and Yolanda), and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Funeral services will held at Green Acres, 11715 Cedar Avenue, Bloomington. Thursday, Jan. 20 will be the viewing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the rosary at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 will be the church service at 10 a.m. held at St. George Catholic Church, 17895 San Bernardino Avenue, Fontana, with burial to follow at Green Acres.
