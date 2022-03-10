Jan. 10, 1918 – Feb. 23, 2022
On Feb. 23, 2022, Charles Lee Westbrook passed away at the astonishing age of 104.
Charles was born on Jan. 10, 1918, in rural Lindsay, Oklahoma, which had been a part of the Chickasaw nation in the Indian Territories just a decade before. The first child of Andrew Jackson Westbrook and Grace Palmar Harden, his birth would be followed in quick succession by siblings Ruth, Joyce, Bobbye, Evelyn, and Val Jean. His family also included the adult children from Andrew’s first marriage to Mattie McDaniel: Edna, Jo, Ellen, Edgar, Calie, and Mike.
Life was challenging on the family farm in the years leading up to the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. Charles left school at a very young age to help out on the farm, eventually taking over for his aging father, whose health was deteriorating. He also assumed his father’s obligation working for the Works Progress Administration (WPA), assisting in the inspection and repair of bridges.
In 1937, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and was stationed in Silver City, New Mexico. Charles spent the next six months moving rocks and planting trees for $30 a month.
In 1939, Charles married Dinzel Irene Neal. In the earliest years of their marriage, he worked as a garage mechanic, but as the Depression wore on, paying clients were few and far between. Like many of their family members, Charles and Dinzel decided to move to California in search of work and the opportunity for a better life. Missing the family who stayed behind, they bounced back and forth between Oklahoma and California several times before they made it stick. Along the way, the young couple spent time in a Weedpatch migrant camp near Bakersfield before eventually settling in Los Angeles.
In 1941, Charles and Dinzel welcomed daughter Deanna Gale. During World War II, Charles worked at Kay Brunner, where he trained as a welder. As a subcontractor holding government contracts, Charles welded components for Water Buffalos, like the one on display at Riverside’s Fairmount Park.
In 1950, he moved the family to Fontana, where he went to work at the new Kaiser Steel Mill. Over the next 30 years, Charles worked as a welder in the coke ovens and sheet galvanize departments.
In 1959, a newly divorced Charles met Bernice Piontek at a dance at Arthur Murray’s in San Bernardino. He saw her across the room and, for him at least, it was love at first sight. He asked her to dance and then asked her how long she would need to know someone before she married him. She said six months, and they were married six months later!
They welcomed daughter Pamela Lee in 1961.
After Charles retired from Kaiser in 1980, he began a new chapter in his life: the fishing years. Most days, Charles would load up the boat and go fishing at Lake Perris or Silverwood Lake. He and Bernice also enjoyed camping and fishing together at Lake Isabella. During those years, their record catches of bass, striper, blue gill, and crappie were frequently mentioned in the local fishing report.
When Bernice passed away suddenly in 1995, his life changed dramatically. He not only grieved the loss of his beloved wife, but he also lost his desire to fish. A chance encounter with an old coworker led him to Old Timers Foundation. At 77, Charles began an exciting new chapter of his life: the dancing years. Charles started going to senior centers throughout the Inland Empire where he enjoyed lunch, dancing, and companionship. Soon he was making new friends and even found love again (several times).
In 2019, Charles moved into assisted living. Pamela continued to take him dancing at Rialto Senior Center and VFW. Although he now walked with a cane, he still floated on the dance floor. When the COVID-19 shutdown came in March 2020, his dancing days sadly came to an abrupt halt.
On Feb. 23, 2022, having survived two world wars, two worldwide pandemics, the Great Depression, and other historical events, his body gave out from old age and a life well-lived.
Charles is survived by daughters Deanna Sabbato of Springfield, Oregon and Pamela Kaptain of Riverside, California, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. His family and friends take comfort in knowing Charles lived a full and happy life.
A visitation for Charles Lee Westbrook will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Green Acres Memorial Park Mortuary in Bloomington.
