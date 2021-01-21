Charles Michael “Chuck” Wideen, 74, passed away from pneumonia on Jan. 10, 2021 at Kootenai Health Hospital in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Chuck was born on July 18, 1946 to parents Anna Belle Green and Harold Gunnar Wideen in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He joined the Army two days after his 18th birthday and served as a field radio operator at a station in Germany. Before leaving for Vietnam, Chuck took leave to visit his sister Sandy in San Bernardino, who introduced him to Fairel Wall. Chuck and Fairel were married upon Chuck’s return from Vietnam and honorable discharge from the Army in 1967.
Chuck worked for McDonnell Douglas in Long Beach and then relocated to Fontana, where he worked for the Laborers Union and Kaiser Steel. Chuck became an Explosives Technician and in 1971, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department formed a bomb squad and came to the explosives facility for training. Chuck applied and became a Deputy that same year and was assigned to the Bomb Squad in 1974. Chuck worked his way up to Sergeant and was put in charge of the Arson and Bomb Squad, where he remained until his retirement from the Sheriff’s Department in 1993. He became a Private Investigator and served as an Expert Witness in fire and explosives related civil and criminal cases. He then took a job working for Riverside County Building and Safety Department as a mine inspector. He retired officially from work in 2006, and moved to Post Falls, Idaho.
Chuck had many hobbies and enjoyed learning new things. In 1985 Chuck earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from University of Redlands California. He also obtained a private plane pilot license, earned a professional beekeeper certification, a master gardener certification and computer engineering certification. He was active in his community and was also associated with several fraternal organizations, mainly the Elks, Eagles and Masons.
Chuck, a talented marksman in shotgun sports, obtained many awards and accolades over the years. He participated in numerous Police and Fire Olympic games representing the San Bernardino Sheriff’s trap and skeet team in California, Nevada, Arizona and Canada. He also participated in the World Police Games in Sydney Australia in 1988, where he won a bronze medal for trap shooting.
Chuck was preceded in death by both his parents and a brother, Daniel Sherman Wideen. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Fairel Wideen, son Charles "Chip" Wideen and wife Diane, daughter Michelle "Shelley" Kiehne and husband Robert, and five grandchildren including grandson Aaron Wideen and wife Adriana, granddaughter Rachel Ellisor and husband James, grandson Corey Wideen and wife Rachel, granddaughter Amy Kiehne, and grandson Garrett Wideen and fiancé Bryce Weber, and five great-grandchildren. Chuck is also survived by his four sisters Sandra Lee Cleary and husband Curtis, Sharon Bryant, Valentine Wideen and Carol Taylor.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, please check back for service updates.
