Chester Lloyd Oesterblad Jr. passed away at the age of 73 in Redlands on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Chester was born in Portland, Oregon on Nov. 12, 1948 to father, Chester Lloyd Oesterblad Sr., and mother, Ella Mae Marsh. Chester didn’t last too long in Oregon and soon became a Californian.
Once Chester reached high school, he attended Redlands High School. While attending Redlands High, Chester laid eyes on Miss Trudy L. Mickelson. They fell in love and got married at 17 and 15 years of age. They became inseparable ever since. As the years went on, Chester went on to become an auto dismantler and salesman for Scotty’s Jeep in Fontana. He also went to work as a salesman for Reliable Auto Wrecking in Pomona.
Chester liked to travel. His favorite type of vacations or adventures included any type of road trips. He enjoyed homemade meals. A tall glass of milk was his drink of choice. Chester was an avid football card collector. Dallas Cowboys was his favorite team. His other hobbies consisted of getting up at 4 a.m. till sunset to go fishing, driving his boats and riding motorcycles, and staying up late nights to sing country music with his friends Ron and Don.
One thing that can be noted is that Chester loved his family so very much. He adored his dog Mr. B, which the rest of the family could even consider Chester’s other son. Chester made a big loving family with wife, Trudy and the 56 wonderful years of marriage they created. The generations following will keep that warm loving spirit in their hearts.
Chester will be remembered by his wife, Trudy L. Oesterblad, son Chuck Oesterblad and his wife, Sandra, daughter Angel Serrano and her husband, Ruben, 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, sisters Joyce and husband Jim Bentley of Redlands, Sally and husband Gene Darrow of Mentone, and Diana and husband Mike Heggie of Redlands.
“Papas, you will be truly missed and forever remain in our hearts.
Love forever, your family.”
