Born Dec. 1, 1921 in Paris, France; passed April 2, 2023
Chris was a resident of Fontana for more than 70 years. As a young woman living in Paris, she was employed as a stenographer for the Minister of Agriculture. During the German occupation, she was a member of his French resistance cell. They were tasked with keeping Paris fed in case of a siege. Carl Dunak was assigned by the U.S. Armed Forces to be in charge of the Allied Motor Pool in Paris, and it was during this time when Chris was introduced to him. After a lengthy courtship, they became engaged and Chris decided to make the courageous decision to leave France and come to America.
Chris married Carl on Dec. 7, 1946. They lived for a short time in Ohio before deciding to move to California. Carl owned a Heating and Air Conditioning business for many years in Fontana. Carl passed away on July 6, 2000. They raised four children: Gary John, Kenneth Jay, (who passed away on Dec. 21, 2021), David James and Chrissy Ann (who passed away on Nov. 27, 1988).
Christiane had a deep and abiding faith in God. She was a long time member of the Fontana Seventh Day Adventist Church. Christiane’s unique life story was something that was not widely known about. Although she lived through a very difficult period in history, she preferred to concentrate on her many blessings and the relationships with those whom she loved.
A memorial service will be held at the Palmetto Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m.
Commented