Christina G. Garza was born on July 6, 1965 to Hector and Maggie Gerardo in Hollywood. She grew up and attended school in Pico Rivera.
Christina was united in marriage to Henry M. Garza on April 4, 1987. Their union was blessed with three sons, Henry Jr., Christopher, and Nicholas. They were subsequently blessed with four grandsons.
Shortly after their youngest son entered school, Christina served her community by joining the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as a Custody Assistant. She would eventually attain the title of ICE agent and worked in that capacity until she retired in 2016.
After retiring, Christina loved spending time in her garden. She will be remembered as an honorable, hardworking woman with many skills, yet extremely private and humble. She was a fantastic wife, mother and Nani (grandmother).
Christina passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2020 at the age of 54. She was a registered organ donor and was able to give the gift of life to a couple of recipients.
Christina is lovingly remembered by her husband of 33 years, Henry Sr., her three sons, her four grandsons, two daughter-in-laws, as well as her mother, father, sister and brother.
May she rest in peace and her memory live to all she was associated with professionally and personally.
A celebration of life is being planned in 2021.
Commented