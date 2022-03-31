Christine Elaine Gordon, 88, of Fontana died at home on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
She was born in Bay City, Michigan on Nov. 15, 1933 and lived in California 64 years.
Christine was a homemaker and artist dabbling in different forms of art, picture painting, crocheting, knitting, sewing, and ceramics. She owned her own ceramic business along with her husband. She provided local schools with greenware and taught children and adults.
Preceding her in death were husband Hugh Gordon, daughter Ruth, son Michael, brother Erwin Strzempkowski, sister Eugenia Harken, and parents Adolph and Elizabeth Strzempkowski.
Christine is survived by three daughters, Susan Gordon, Barbara Melendrez, and Patricia Maize; one sister, Arlene Allaben; one brother, Eugene Strzempkowski; five grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held on April 1, 2022. Viewing is from 10 a.m. to noon, and the funeral is from noon to 1 p.m.
