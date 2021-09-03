Christine M Navarro at the age 79 from Fontana passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in Rialto.
She was born Jan. 24, 1942 in San Bernardino County, a daughter of the late Angelo Tapia Romero and Nellie Aleman Romero.
She worked at Mira Loma Reidy Camp for many years, sewing and doing upholstery for the GMC fleet vans and custom vans she retired. She also worked at Walden Books, where she too retired from.
She loved to sew, it was a passion of hers. She once told me that she would make her own bras because she couldn’t afford or find what she liked. She made a lot of our school clothes. She would take us to town and if I wanted or liked a top, she would say “let me look at that,” take it off the rack, look at it, turn it inside out, then put it back, and then state “I can make it for you,“ and she would sometime that month. She’d make 2-4 new tops or new pants.
She also loved her animals, gardening, bingo and the slots. I would pick her up on Tuesdays and Thursdays to try our luck.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents, brothers Socorro Romero and George Romero, and loving sister Linda Huerta.
She is survived by her two daughters and son-in-law Stephanie S Villalobos (Raul M Villalobos, Jr.) and Henrietta Navarro; her three grandchildren, Raul H Villalobos, Katheryne L Villalobos and Khrystyne H Villalobos; her great-grandchildren Alexander, Nayeli and Gilbert; and her loving sister Mary Sander. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will truly miss her.
