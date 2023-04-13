Craig Steven Stuart passed away at the age of 61 at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in the city of Colton.
Craig was born on June 29, 1961 in Fontana to parents Robert E. Stuart and Sonya A. Stuart (Olson). Craig grew up with his three siblings Robert Stuart II, Philip Stuart and Brian Stuart along with extended family and friends.
Growing up, Craig attended Fontana schools and then went to work for his father to become a licensed plumber working at Delco Mechanical in the Inland Empire. In his off time, he would be at the river, boating, riding motorbikes, and playing guitar, and he was an avid video game player. Craig was an excellent handy man, he was a very hard worker and loved doing home remodeling jobs.
Craig had four wonderful children, Steven Stuart, Ashlei Peterson (Stuart), Ryean Stuart and BreeAna Langer (Stuart). Craig had seven grandchildren.
Craig is predeceased by his father, Robert Stuart and his brother Philip Stuart along with multiple uncles and aunts.
Craig is survived by his mother Sonya Stuart (Olson), his brothers Robert Stuart II and Brian Stuart, his children and grandchildren Steven, Lani and their son Stryker Stuart, Ashlei, Cody and their children Ridlei, Madden and Daxton Peterson, Ryean Stuart and Breeana, Chris and their children Easton, Tinslei and Brixton Langer.
Craig will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be announced.
