June 7, 1979 - November 9, 2022
Cruz passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 9, 2022 at St. Bernadine's Hospital in San Bernardino. He was a resident of Fontana for more than 35 years. He is received by his beloved mother Vera Padilla Garcia and grandparents Antonia/Elena Padilla and Rosa/Ignacio Garcia.
Cruz is survived by his loving wife Raquel Garcia and fur babies Jaci and Bear; his father Ignacio Garcia (Rebel) and siblings Chris Garcia (Laura), Felicia Garcia, Rose Agundez (Fernie), Syreeta Garcia (Will), Gabriel Garcia and Eleanor Martinez, as well as all his nephews and nieces who will truly miss him.
Cruz graduated from A.B. Miller High School in Fontana, class of 1997. He became a diesel mechanic at Dalton Trucking right out of high school, and later in life he went on to be a machine operator at Luxfor Inc. in Riverside, until his passing.
Cruz loved spending time with his family, friends and his fur babies. He also enjoyed fishing and watching his favorite sports teams, the Raiders and the Dodgers.
Cruz was always there whenever you needed him, whether it was to lift your spirits with laughter, to help you with car trouble or just as a shoulder to cry on. His laughter, love and loyalty we will always remember and will miss forever.
Please join us in honoring his memory. Services will be at Mt. View Mortuary and Cemetery, 570 E. Highland Avenue in San Bernardino. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. and service will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m., committal following at 12:15 p.m.
