Curtis Darnell Wilson passed away at the age of 70 on June 1, 2023.
Curtis was born on May 18, 1953 in Gary, Indiana. He was born to Deloris Cotton-Wilson and Russell E. Wilson.
Curtis had four children: Sherlanda M. Wilson-Martin (married to Anthony Martin) from Pearland, Texas, Curtrice L. Wilson from Smyrna, Georgia, Curtis N. Wilson (married to Brandy Macon) from Overland Park, Kansas and Ryan A. Wilson from Phelan, California. They gave Curtis five grandchildren which included Kevin Thomas, Nydrell Wilson, Korey Wilson, Braylon Wilson and Bryson Wilson, and one great-grandchild, Winter Wilson. Curtis’ siblings included Ronald Lee Wilson from Phoenix, Arizona, Diane Wilson from Phoenix, Arizona, Roger G. Wilson from Phoenix, Arizona and Delois Wilson, also from Phoenix, Arizona. Curtis had a special brotherly bond with cousin William A. Wilson of Tacoma, Washington. They were so close that most would consider William to be part of Curtis’s immediate family as well as Geraldine Todd, the only surviving aunt from Kansas City, Kansas.
Curtis was a hard-working man. He worked for more than 30 years with RTD/METRO TRANSIT and eventually retired from there.
Among his career and personal life achievements, Curtis loved to dive into his hobbies, one of which was scuba diving. He enjoyed it so much that he became scuba certified. Curtis loved to work with his hands on cars, boats and electronics. He also loved to watch the stars through his telescope and loved taking care of his five dogs and two cats as well as his goats and chickens.
Curtis is predeceased by siblings: Ronald Lee Wilson, Diane Wilson, Roger G. Wilson and his son Ryan A Wilson.
Curtis’s family will forever keep the cherished memories left behind.
Commented