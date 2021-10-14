Daisy Virgen was born on Oct. 5, 1999 in Los Angeles by her mother Adela Virgen and father Carlos Virgen.
Daisy entered into rest Sept. 7, 2021 in Fontana.
She is survived by her mother, Adela Virgen; and siblings, Juan Virgen, Elizabeth Virgen, Yadira Virgen, Ricardo Virgen, Gerardo Virgen, Alvaro Virgen, Eric Virgen, Stephanie Virgen, and Jose Virgen. Daisy is predeceased by her father, Carlos Virgen and her grandfather, Juan Virgen.
Daisy graduated from Fontana High School. She was a kind and gentle person who loved to dance, listen to music, color, play with make-up, and watch her novelas. Her favorite novela was “Rebelde.” Daisy will be missed and cherished forever. No one will forget her lovely and playful nature.
