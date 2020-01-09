Dalia Lucille Garcia “Dolly” was born in Fontana on Jan. 9, 1957, and on Dec. 27, 2019, she went to be with the Lord, after a long battle of hypoxia. She passed at her home in Barstow at the age of 62.
Dolly was well known to be very kind-hearted, a blessing to others. She provided well for her kids, grandchildren and all her nieces and nephews. Everywhere she went she made new friends. She always thought of herself last. She was a real loving person and was always talking about God to others.
She is survived by her daughter Maria Aceves, her son Carlos Aceves, her daughter-in-law Roxanne Aceves, grandchildren Victoria, Alyssa, Zena, Charlie, and Delilah, and great-grandchildren Ariana and Athena Aceves.
She was preceded by her parents Eva and Carlos Beltran Garcia and one of 13 siblings Eva Garcia and survived by 11 siblings, Robert Garcia, Joe Garcia, Rudy Garcia, Mary Narez, Mary Garcia, Rachel Brito, Gracie Briano, Eva Garcia, Linda Martinez, Diana Quesada, and Donna Garcia, and many nephews and nieces. She is greatly loved and will be missed.
Memorial service led by Pastor Mike Brito of Lighthouse Fellowship Church will be held on Jan. 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mead Funeral Chapel at 36930 Irwin Road, Barstow, 92311; (760) 256-5671.
Commented