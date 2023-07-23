Daniel Ellard Walswick passed away on July 5, 2023 at the age of 62 in Fontana.
Daniel was born to father, Ellard Walswick and mother, Connie (Jones) Walswick in Pomona, California on April 22, 1961. Daniel grew up in Chino with siblings Cindy, Tim, Randy and Scott.
Daniel attended and graduated from Chino High School in 1979, where he was active as a varsity swimmer and exceptional water polo player. Later he would attend Mt. San Antonio College to further his studies and swim career.
Daniel would go on to marry and share 40 years of marriage with Janet (Stull) Walswick. Together they had two daughters, Lacey Walswick and Jenna Walswick-Monville. The addition of his son-in-law Alistair Monville provided him with two beautiful granddaughters.
Daniel was a Union Ironworker Local 433. He loved NASCAR, desert racing, dirt bikes, drag racing, astronomy and his many loving fur babies. He was always known for pranks and always had a joke to share.
Daniel is predeceased by his parents.
“We love you and we’ll miss you. It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember.”
