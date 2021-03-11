Daniel Hiram Fletcher, 93, of Fontana passed away on Feb. 19, 2021 at Kaiser Hospital in Fontana.
Born on April 27, 1927 in North Vernon, Indiana, he was the son of Hiram and Frances Leah Fletcher. He had three brothers, Thomas Benton Fletcher, Jesse Leon (Butch) Fletcher, Columbia Joseph (Oadie) Fletcher and two sisters, Irene Brandt, and Mary Johnson, all of Indiana. His immediate family members preceded him in death.
He was married for 53 years to Theresa Mary (Conlon) Fletcher. His wife and youngest son also preceded him in death.
Daniel is survived by his daughter, Marina Kay Rojas of Colton, his niece, La Verda Andres of Desert Hot Springs, and his grandchildren, William Louis Giden III of Grand Terrace, Nikita Lowe of Hemet, Danika Zimpleman of Colton, and Kamila Rojas of Colton, his great-grandchildren, Micah Giden, Micayla Giden and Micai Giden all of Grand Terrace, and Delilah Zimpleman of Colton, as well as other family members.
He served in the United States Navy Armed Guard from July 1943 to December 1947, as a gunner in World War II, entering the Great Lakes boot camp at the age of 16 and serving on several ships. After active duty, he served 7 years, 10 months in the United States Naval Reserve. He spent most of his adult life working as a Heavy Equipment Operator in construction and retired from that line of work as a Project Estimator.
Daniel was truly a part of the “Greatest Generation”, one of those brave men and women who had been willing to sacrifice all for home and country. His patriotism and dedication to his country were passed on to the generations that followed him. His brilliance in mathematics, his sharp wit with equally matching intelligence, and his common sense are all attributes imparted to his family as part of his legacy. His incredible memory and story-telling skills will truly be missed.
His internment will be at the Riverside National Veterans Cemetery at 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside.
