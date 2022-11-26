6/10/1941 - 11/18/2022
David Alan Hutson on Nov. 18, 2022 suddenly and without warning left this mortal coil, called to an eternal service to his lord.
A gregarious, pious, loving, and devout Catholic, he utilized his every breath in constant service to his family and church. He never denied a request for assistance from anyone.
A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, he is survived by his wife, Guillermina; his children, Lynnette, Amanda, and Nicholas; stepchildren, Marissa, Vincent, and Charles; sons and daughter-in-law Aaron, Wayne, Dominick, and Renelyn; grandchildren, Tyler, Matthew, Alurra, Kyle, Aubree, Ethan, Olivia, Samuel, Jordan, and Skyla; great-grandchildren, Orion, Lyra, and William; brother John; sister-in-law Joyce; and countless friends at his church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
We his family will miss him dearly but take solace and strength in having him for the time we did. May God bless and keep his soul.
