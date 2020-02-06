David Everett Gothard, Jr., 80, of Riverside passed away on Jan. 28, 2020 in Riverside.
He was born April 4, 1939 to David Sr. and Mary Gothard in Huntington Park, California.
David met and married the love of his life, Laqueda, and together they shared 57 wonderful years of marriage. Together they had two beautiful children: Deena, and Davin.
David joined the United States Navy in 1957 and would serve our country until 1962. David has received many rewards and recognitions for his duties as a business owner, owning and running a Chevron station for 35 years. He was a member of The Drifters Jeep Club, ever since 1964 until today. David was also a very active participant in sand drag races and has gone on to win very many of those races.
As a racer, David was an avid fan of NASCAR. He loved to watch the races and liked spending his time participating in the sand drag. Above all else, David enjoyed spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly.
David is survived by his wife, Laqueda and their two children Deena and Davin (and his wife, Tiffany). He is also survived by his grandchildren: Meghan, Cody, Ashleigh and Dylan. David is also survived by his great-grandchild Cheyenne. He is additionally survived by his two siblings Marj Rogers and Vickie Woods.
We thank David for his service. Ingold Funeral and Cremation, Fontana, was in charge of arrangements.
